Cisco expands its storage network offering

American tech company Cisco announced today that it has updated its product portfolio, adding a number of connectivity options for datacentre designers.

The new products include the MDS 9718 Director, the 40G FCoE Module for MDS 9700, Nexus 5672UP-16G, and the Unified Computing System (UCS) Fabric Interconnect 6300 Series.

Cisco says its new MDS 9718 multi-layer storage director has the industry’s highest port density, and will be among the first ones to support the 32G connectivity standard. Cisco has nicknamed the product ‘The Beast’ – as it can scale up to 768 ports of 16G FC.

The 40G Nexus 5672UP-176G switch features Ethernet, Fibre Channel (FC) and Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) connectivity, all from a single platform. It supports 24 ports of 8/16G FC, six ports of 40G FCoS, as well as 24 ports of 1/10 Ethernet.

The Unified Computing System (UCS) Fabric Interconnect 6300 Series will now come with two 40G switches. A compatible fabric extender will also be available.

“With our network expanded to include 37 branches and more than 700 business outlets across 76 cities in China, our data requirements are rapidly growing, with our current storage capacity exceeding 2.4 PB,” commented Mr Tan Qifeng, IT manager at the China Guangfa bank.

“The high performing Cisco MDS 9513 Directors have been powering our data centers for the past seven years. We are excited to see Cisco introducing the industry’s highest port density SAN Director MDS 9718 that will help us meet our growing customer demands.”