Harnessing deep-data analytics to unify business and IT

The past few years have seen monolithic legacy applications being replaced by web-based applications, and consequently the dynamic between IT administrators and line-of-business (LOB) owners has changed.

It used to be that business leaders at large enterprises would have to plead with IT to give their projects priority so that they could continue to run on time and in line with their service-level agreement (SLA) requirements. The obstacle with this approach is that it is not designed for long-term success and does not promote cross-collaboration throughout the organisation.

Nowadays, it is fairly simple for LOB owners to locate information about applications, servers, storage systems and more. Additionally, they are not reliant on IT for infrastructure.

But if LOB owners attempt to circumvent IT and create their own little fiefdoms within the organisation, the entire business – irrespective of whether it’s a financial, healthcare, or a government entity – will run into difficulties together. The truth is that all LOB owners need to meet their SLAs, and the IT department is often a small staff which is not fully briefed on what it is LOB owners need in order to ensure success with the end user. The effects of this disconnect can often create a rift within the organisation which, unfortunately, can then have a detrimental effect on consumers and end users. The question that CIOs are often left asking is: “How can we improve business models to sync with IT, all while building better partnerships and meeting LOB owners’ SLA requests?”

The good news is that there are many enlightened enterprises and organisations that have discovered that without a closely integrated partnership between the two teams, it’s almost impossible to specify and achieve SLAs that are profitable for the organisation as a whole. This is particularly true for enterprise data storage, where effective IT and LOB owner collaboration can result in systems that are faster, more flexible, more secure, and more cost efficient.

A problem that many industries encounter is that they start to become too siloed as applications are ticketed, slowly developed, and then shelved for extended periods of time without the knowledge and understanding of how to deliver them as end-to-end services. One way to avoid this, and something that these “enlightened organisations” have realised, is to have clear transparency and visibility into the entire IT infrastructure stack, servers, storage and networking. Certain organisations are finding intelligent ways to meet the growing challenges related to SLAs.

Businesses that use a deep-data analytics platform can deliver transparency and speed throughout the organisation by pinpointing and isolating services to applications. This allows applications to run faster with less contention of resources while also delivering improved service levels to LOB owners, which helps to bring the organisation together. The IT administrators and LOB owners are each thinking about the other’s needs while meeting SLAs in a timely, cost-effective manner.

In order to meet the growing challenges related to SLA it’s important to have a thoughtful, purpose-built analytics engine that has the intelligence based on real data. The benefits to an organisation are that it can proactively diagnose and resolve issues as well as provide guidance for future growth. A deep-data analytics platform delivers transparency and speed by analysing real data to allow organisations to take action on the fly across the entire stack, and this includes more than just storage. It provides collaboration, visibility, forecasting, and pre-emptive management of resources across the entire IT infrastructure stack – from storage, to host servers to the entire networking infrastructure. It proactively monitors the health of the entire environment and, by doing so, enables organisations to manage storage and map big data to improve SLAs.

For a lot of LOB owners and IT departments, there is not a single solution that is capable of solving all their issues. However, in order to better manage SLAs, the first step is having a deep-data analytics engine that has the capability to not only monitor and protect an environment, but can also promote cross-collaboration within an organisation.

As a result each department is able to deliver the most efficient applications and get back to what they do best – providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, and improving the company’s bottom line.

Fadi Azhari, Director Product Marketing, Nimble Storage

Image credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens