New HPE software to tackle risk in highly-regulated industries

During the LegalTech Conference, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a new piece of software built to help businesses in highly-regulated industries tackle high-stakes compliance risk.

The HPE Investigative Analytics software is designed to help organisations not only detect risk events and fraudulent behaviour, but to prevent them, as well, through 'breakthrough machine-learning and archiving software', as the company describes it.

There are four key elements to the software: a surveillance solution, smart analytics, pattern detection and curated data. The surveillance and analytics solution will scan and identify potentially risky information. Machine learning-based analytics tracks human behaviour to measure risks. Unique Assets in Archiving, Big Data, Compliance and Machine Learning Software brings together HPE Digital Safe, HPE Supervisor, HPE IDOL and HPE Vertica and detects anomalies in behaviour and data.

The Curated Data Lake will enrich information from multiple sources to provide a single view across structured and unstructured information.

“An ever-increasing amount of enterprise data combined with escalating fines and sanctions is creating a risk threshold that organisations are no longer able to ignore, particularly in highly regulated industries,” said Laura DuBois, Group Vice President at Enterprise Storage, Servers and Infrastructure Software at IDC.

“A software solution like the one from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which delivers insight into both structured and unstructured data – to not only identify and analyse risk events, but also take action to prevent them – is quickly becoming an industry mandate.”

HPE Investigative Analytics is part of HPE’s Information Management and Governance portfolio, and a core element to HPE’s Protect the Digital Enterprise strategy.