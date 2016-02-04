Brits would feel comfortable riding an autonomous scar

Globally, people don't have that much of a problem sitting inside an autonomous car, even though there have been studies showing otherwise.

The newest report comes from vehicle management group LeasePlan, and it shows that 78 per cent of people in the UK would feel comfortable driving in an autonomous car.

In this survey, the UK is behind Denmark (83 per cent), the Netherlands (83 per cent) and Germany (81 per cent). Moreover, 16 per cent of Brits would feel just fine being a passenger in such a car, while 62 per cent would feel nervous a bit, but still try it.

On the other end of the survey was Greece, with 51 per cent saying they'd feel comfortable in such a car.

“It’s encouraging to see that in comparison to the global average, we (UK) are more likely to embrace this technology”, says Lesley Slater, Business Development Director, LeasePlan UK. “With plans in place to test bed in Greenwich, London and other projects being given the green light in Coventry and Bristol this new technology, which was once seen as futuristic, is now looking a little nearer reality.”

The survey came as a response to a recent report by uSwitch, which said one in two adults do not trust an autonomous car. Four out of ten people fear that hackers, or even terrorists, could break into the car’s software and cause chaos. One in five of those questioned said they’re worried the car would suddenly stop.