Logicalis and HPE announce IT Custodian

International IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis has recently announced that it is launching IT Custodian.

The company says the product is a ‘turnkey ITSM solution’. Developed together with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Logicalis’ Service Management Consulting (SMC), it utilises the HPE ITSM (IT service management), while leveraging the HPE Propel technology.

The company also added that the product ‘centres on a prebuilt, standard process model’ promising fast implementation at a fixed cost. IT Custodian is aligned to the Open Group IT4IT framework, and is available both on-premise and as a cloud service.

“Service Management is more than capable of achieving transformational performance at the speed of digital innovation, but traditional approaches to extending the service desk and embracing ITSM can be difficult to budget and take many months to implement correctly. This is far from ideal at a time when IT departments urgently seek to regain control over IT services and become the ‘internal service provider’ to the business,” explained Martyn Birchall, Director, International Service Management Consulting at Logicalis.

With IT Custodian, instead of losing time adapting ITSM technologies to meet their bespoke needs, organisations can rapidly adopt a best of breed, best practice model relevant to their business challenge, which is based on lessons learned with hundreds of major organisations.”

Logicalis says that IT Custodian can address the issue of CIOs being ‘routinely side-lined when it comes to making IT purchasing decisions’, by comprehensively addressing these and other governance issues, within a fully-supported framework.