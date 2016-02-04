Retailers lead the way at mobile-first business

Most businesses use mobile apps as a part of their omnichannel strategy, but it's retail where this approach really shines, a new report by Urban Airship suggests.

The mobile engagement expert company released the “Mobile Mantra: The Mobile Shopping Benchmarking Report”, examining how going mobile first is shaping business strategies in the UK.

The report, which surveyed more than 100 UK executives, shows that 70 per cent of retailers already have a mobile app, with half saying that up to 50 per cent of their sales come from mobile devices.

Moreover, 94 per cent believe they will have a full omnichannel strategy in place, one which integrates their app, within the next two years. It is interesting to notice how 4 per cent said apps are not a part of their omnichannel strategy at all.

“It’s not surprising that in-app purchases are increasing as a percentage of digital sales,” says retail specialist, Tim Paterson from Urban Airship. "A growing number of consumers prefer mobile apps to traditional websites. And although more digital transactions still occur outside of mobile apps, it’s the crucial pre-shopping interactions taking place via mobile that can have a big impact on the buying process.”

Retailers have their problems, too. A vast majority of them (61 per cent) have a transactional dedicated mobile app, while just eight per cent go for the consumer experience. According to Urban Airship, this will be one of the key areas for growth.

In terms of budget, 80 per cent will allocate at least 21 per cent of their budget to m-commerce.