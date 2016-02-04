VAIO returns with a Windows 10 Phone

It has been over a year since Sony sold off its VAIO brand due to decreased laptop sales, but now it seems that the brand may be making a comeback in the form of a mobile device. The VAIO Phone Biz will be the company's first smart phone and surprisingly it will be running Windows 10 Mobile.

VAIO is trying to retain the design and build quality of Sony's laptops by using high quality materials in its new handset. The VAIO Phone Biz will feature a very sleek aluminum build with a silver finish. Not only has the company's new phone been designed well but the company has also put the device through extensive testing to ensure its quality and that it will withstand daily wear and tear.

The VAIO Phone Biz will have a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD screen that will hopefully save battery life while giving users plenty of screen real estate. It will have a 13 megapixel camera on the back and will house 3GB of RAM along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor. Though this is not the latest nor powerful chip from Qualcomm it will allow the VAIO Phone Biz to make use of Windows 10 Continuum desktop mode which will allow the phone to transition into a desktop mode when docked with a monitor, keyboard, mouse and other accessories.

VAIO is partnering with the leading Japanese telecom NTT Docomo to provide applications as well as network support for the Phone Biz. The device will go on sale this April for $424 and will come unlocked.

Launching its first smart phone will be a challenge for VAIO and doing so using Windows 10 Mobile as its OS may make this an even more risky venture.