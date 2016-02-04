Waze announces free SDK

Community-based traffic and navigation app Waze has just announced it is releasing a free software development kit (SDK). The SDK will allow third parties to integrate Waze into their own apps, bringing traffic information such as ETA, turn-by-turn navigation and preferred routing to their users.

Waze is marking the launch with six inaugural partners all over the world, including Lyft, 99Taxis, Cabify, Cornershop, JustPark and Genesis Pulse.

"Using the SDK, businesses will be able to improve their own services by utilizing Waze's ETA, turn-by-turn navigation and preferred routing, all while reducing the friction of having to swap between apps - a common complaint amongst professional drivers," Waze said in a blog post.

Waze is confident bringing the SDK to its partners is a win-win situation for everyone. For the companies using the service it can mean a more seamless experience, as the user won't need to switch between apps all the time. Better optimized routes could mean more customers served for the ride-hailing businesses, and more lives saved for the likes of Genesis Pulse.

On the other hand, users will also benefit, as faster routes mean less waiting time, less time spent in traffic and, most probably, less risk while in traffic.

On top of it all, Waze is a community-based app, and now with hundreds of new active vehicles, the Waze map and feed are expected to grow even better.

The SDK works in any country 'where Waze has a presence', the company added in the blog post.