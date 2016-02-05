Box giving its users more encryption powers

Cloud storage solution Box just announced a new way for customers to encrypt their files, bringing a more centralised solution into the mix, while not sacrificing ease of use or security, the company announced in a press release.

The Box KeySafe solution provides organisations with independent control over their encryption keys.

“Businesses of every size across even the most regulated of industries can now take full control of their data in the cloud with Box KeySafe,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Today, we’re making customer-managed encryption easier to deploy and more cost-effective than ever before, further raising the bar for security in the cloud.”

The Box KeySafe solution is available in two offerings: Box KeySafe with AWS CloudHSM and Box KeySafe with AWS Key Management Service.

"The cloud has transformed how companies of every size, all over the world operate and interact with their employees, customers and partners,” said Terry Wise, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services. “Security is a top priority for us and the global enterprises relying on AWS. We’re thrilled to see Box expand the use of AWS’s security offerings to provide customers with a robust encryption key management solution through the AWS Key Management Service integration that’s affordable, easy to manage, and designed to meet the highest levels of security and regulatory compliance.”

The company says both Box KeySafe solutions offer independent key control, unchangeable usage policies and audit logs, and frictionless end user experience.

Pricing is determined based on the size of each customer deployment.