Cost and efficiency key drivers for SQL Server consolidation

There’s an increasing need for SQL Server consolidation in the data centre, a new study by Grindstore suggests, and the key drivers include reduced cost and improved efficiency.

The study surveyed more than 125 IT professionals about the issue of SQL Server modernisation and consolidation, and here are the answers:

Cost reduction was the number one driver for SQL consolidation, but came together with fears of performance (74 per cent), high availability (51 per cent) and manageability (40 per cent).

Many have upgraded to SQL Server 2012 SP3, but 34 per cent use SQL Server 2014 SP1, leaving them vulnerable, as they’re facing expired Main Stream Support end dates. The most popular version is the SQL Server 2008 R2 SP3 (59 per cent) followed by SQL Server 2008 SP4 (32 per cent) and SQL Server 2005 SP4 (17 per cent).

The polled IT professionals want to consolidate in order to cut costs, 34 per cent said, while 25 per cent said they need to improve the efficiency. Twenty-one per cent needed to standardise.

IT agility was a key business driver for 10 per cent of those surveyed.

A majority (57 per cent) said they wanted to consolidate up to 20 SQL Servers, while in just over 10 per cent of that sample, the figure jumped to 76 SQL Servers.

“The performance impact and unpredictability when SQL Server is virtualised has been a major barrier to enterprises trying to consolidate SQL workloads in virtual environments,” said Gridstore Founder and CTO, Kelly Murphy. “SQL Server sprawl across physical servers drives higher costs due to low utilisation of servers sized for peak workloads and licensed per-core. That sprawl is clear from the research we have conducted – not just in terms of the number of SQL Servers in any one data centre, but also in terms of what versions they are running.”