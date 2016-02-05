IBM expands its Cloud Data Services portfolio

IBM has decided to push further into the Cloud with new offerings which will enable developers to build, deploy and manage web and mobile applications.

Moreover, it will allow data scientists to discover new trends using analytics in the cloud.

On Thursday, the company announced more than 25 cloud data services and 150 publicly available datasets. The services can be deployed across various cloud providers and, being based on open-source technologies, allows the data to flow freely among different services.

Besides the self-service capabilities and tools for advanced data analytics, here’s what IBM also announced:

IBM Compose Enterprise: With this platform, designers can build web-scale apps very fast, as it enables them to deploy business-ready open-source databases quickly.

IBM Graph: The database service built on Apache’s TinkerPop, allowing developers to add real-time recommendations and fraud detection.

IBM Predictive Analytics: Developers can now build machine learning models.

IBM Analytics Exchange: This s an open-data exchange, including more than 150 publicly available datasets.

“Data is the common thread within the enterprise, regardless of where its source might be. In the past, data handlers have relied on disparate systems for data needs, but our goal is to move data into the future by providing a one-stop shop to access, build, develop and explore data,” said Derek Schoettle, General Manager, Analytics Platform and Cloud Data Services.“IBM’s integrated Cloud Data Services give developers greater scalability and flexibility to build, deploy and manage web and mobile cloud applications, and enable data scientists to apply information across businesses efficiently."