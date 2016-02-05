Mozzilla to officially end support for Firefox OS

In the crowded world of mobile operating systems, it seems that Mozilla's Firefox OS never stood a chance. The company announced two months ago that its OS would no longer be available on mobile phones. Now Mozilla has clarified things a bit further by stating that its development will end completely following the release of version 2.6.

Firefox OS was intended to be a web-focused platform that made it easier for device manufacturers to build and develop low-end phones for emerging markets. It was first unveiled in 2012 when the possibility of a new mobile OS gaining market share seemed much less difficult than it does today. However even then, Android, iOS and even Windows Phone had enough control of the mobile market that only a few mobile phones running Firefox OS ever came to market.

The first phone to launch running Firefox OS was the ZTE Open in 2013. Mozilla then announced that it would be bringing its mobile operating system to televisions. In May of 2015, Panasonic launched six models of its Viera Smart TV line running the OS. The company will continue to use Firefox OS in its upcoming UHD TVs.

Mozilla has revealed that it has also been working on a few new products that may make use of Firefox OS. A document was leaked in December that suggested that a Firefox OS tablet, router, smart TV stick and maybe even a RaspBerry Pi keyboard computer could possibly be in development by the company.

Although Firefox OS was unable to gain a foothold in the crowded market of mobile phone operating systems, it might be in a position to make a place for itself in users' living rooms and offices.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / GongTo