Patients and providers view good healthcare differently

Qinec, a digital health company focused on Care Pathway Management, today released the results of its survey which shows how healthcare institutions and patients are on a completely different wavelength. Despite the fact that they have different perspectives on what makes good healthcare, the patients are generally satisfied with the service.

Seventy-one per cent of patients believe a well organised and responsive service is the top priority, while over 90 per cent of providers thought outcome and quality of the clinical team were the most important factors.

The biggest problems with providers were at the beginning and end of the treatment process, the survey suggests. Things such as pre-consultation, booking appointments and managing referrals, as well as the follow-up communications were where people thought improvements were necessary.

At the same time, technology is helping the process a lot, although less than 40 per cent of providers feel they have a sophisticated and highly automated system in place.

Eighty-four per cent of providers believe technology can save time for management staff and 73 per cent are certain it can better manage workloads. Despite the benefits technology can deliver to providers, many (55 per cent) see integration of new technologies as complex, expensive and time consuming.

“We’re pleased to see that patients are happy with their providers overall, and that the areas for improvements can easily be addressed,” said Robbie Hughes, Qinec CEO.

“We know from other studies that providers are struggling to connect all their systems, which impacts their ability to provide a great patient experience through the care journey. Qinec’s Care Pathway Management (CPM) platform connects all the disparate systems, providing a single, real-time view of the entire patient journey from referral to outcome. We give providers the ability to design and automate their own pathway rules, so each patient is automatically progressed through their personal care journey based on how their data fits these criteria.”

The full report can be found on this link.