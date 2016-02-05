People risk their data on unprotected devices

If you've already decided to store private and sensitive data on your digital devices, you might as well set it up with a password, just to be on the safe side.

That's basically what a new survey by Kaspersky Lab suggests, as it says that 88 per cent of people store such data on their smartphones, computers and tablets.

Talking about the type of data usually stored on these devices, email and online account credentials lead the charge with 48 per cent of users, followed by financial data such as banking details and payment credentials for 28 per cent.

"Having this information at their fingertips when logging into an account or paying a bill online might be convenient for the user, but it also makes these devices hugely attractive and potentially lucrative for cybercriminals,” Kaspersky Lab says.

Smartphones are the most popular machine for storing such data, with 87 people choosing it, followed closely by computers with 84 per cent. Tablets are on the third spot with 76 per cent of people.

Here’s the fun part, 17 per cent have admitted to having no password or any other protection on tablets, and 13 per cent on smartphones.

“With the use of digital devices intrinsically linked to our offline world, consumers are entrusting more information to their smartphones, tablets and computers without a second thought. This change in lifestyle has not necessarily led to a change in mind-set however, with the safety of this information often overlooked in favour of ease of access and convenience. Protecting your confidential data and mobile devices with security solutions and passwords is essential to keeping the cybercriminals out in the cold and your personal data remaining private,” comments Victor Yablokov, Head of Mobile Product Line at Kaspersky Lab.