BlackBerry announces it's laying off 200 employees

It looks like BlackBerry's downward trajectory isn't showing any signs of slowing, as the company has announced that it will be laying off around 200 employees.

As reported by The Verge, BlackBerry didn't exactly cover itself in glory with its initial announcement. After initially trying to pass the redundancies off as a "small number," a new statement was issued admitting that "approximately 200 employees have been impacted in Canada and Florida."

A story by MobileSyrup first suggested that layoffs were on the way, reporting that around 1,000 empoyees would be let go from the company's Waterloo headquarters and that the BlackBerry 10 and the Devices teams would be copping the brunt of the layoffs. The full statement from BlackBerry reads:

As BlackBerry continues to execute its turnaround plan, we remain focused on driving efficiencies across our global workforce. This means finding new ways to enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities, while driving toward sustainable profitability across all parts of our business. As a result, a small number of employees have been impacted in Waterloo and Sunrise, FL. It also means that BlackBerry is actively recruiting in those areas of our business that will drive growth. For those employees that have recently left the company, we know that they have worked hard on behalf of our company and we are grateful for their commitment and contributions.

Looking forward, one of the "growth opportunities" the company speaks of appears to be Android. After releasing its first Android smartphone - the Priv - last year, CEO John Chen has hinted that more Android-powered devices are on the way.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Pieter Beens