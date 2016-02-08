BlackBerry announces it's laying off 200 employees

It looks like BlackBerry's downward trajectory isn't showing any signs of slowing, as the company has announced that it will be laying off around 200 employees.
As reported by The Verge, BlackBerry didn't exactly cover itself in glory with its initial announcement. After initially trying to pass the redundancies off as a "small number," a new statement was issued admitting that "approximately 200 employees have been impacted in Canada and Florida."
A story by MobileSyrup first suggested that layoffs were on the way, reporting that around 1,000 empoyees would be let go from the company's Waterloo headquarters and that the BlackBerry 10 and the Devices teams would be copping the brunt of the layoffs. The full statement from BlackBerry reads:
Looking forward, one of the "growth opportunities" the company speaks of appears to be Android. After releasing its first Android smartphone - the Priv - last year, CEO John Chen has hinted that more Android-powered devices are on the way.
Image Credit: Shutterstock / Pieter Beens