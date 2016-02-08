Dell announces new post-boot BIOS security solution

Dell has announced a new security suite which keeps computers safe by verifying the post-boot BIOS.

The suite, called Dell Data Protection | Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise, integrates Cylance technology and, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, enables proactive prevention of advanced threats and various malware.

Users that decide to purchase the endpoint security will have it integrated in their devices, with all commercial PCs included, the company said in a press release.

The company explained how the process works, saying the new functionality uses a secure cloud environment to "compare and test an individual BIOS image against the official measurements held in the Dell BIOS lab.”

Initially, the security suite will be available on Dell’s range of commercial PCs with a 6th Generation Intel chipset.

“The growing complexity of BIOS-specific attacks, and with new malware variants possessing the ability to reinstall themselves within the BIOS, organisations need a more sophisticated way to know that their systems have not been compromised,” said Brett Hansen, executive director for Data Security Solutions at Dell.

“Dell’s unique post-boot BIOS verification technology for its commercial PCs gives IT the assurance that employees’ systems are secure every time they use the device, making them the most secure in the industry.”

The company proudly stated that their product is the only endpoint security suite using Cylance technology, employing artificial intelligence to protect against advanced threats. It says that it has a success rate of 99 per cent, compared to “the average 50 per cent efficacy rating of many traditional anti-virus solutions”.