Flexible working is becoming the new normal

Vodafone has recently released its fairly large report on remote working and flexible working hours, which concludes that such a policy can improve worker morale, boost productivity and increase profits.

The report, entitled Flexible: friend or foe?, asked 8,000 employers and employees across three continents about flexible work, and here are the results:

61 per cent said company’s profits increased;

83 per cent said productivity was boosted

58 per cent believed it improved the company's reputation

A total of 75 per cent of companies worldwide, have flexible working policies, allowing employees to work from home, on the move and on various devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. In many cases, these policies were made possible by high-speed mobile data services and quality broadband lines.

However, there are those 20 per cent of organisations that still don't have such policies. Out of those, 33 per cent said it cannot be a part of their business culture, 30 per cent said it would ruin the relationship between employees who could, and those who could not take advantage of mobile working, 25 per cent believe work would be distributed unevenly, and 22 per cent believe workers would slack.

Vodafone Group Enterprise Chief Executive Nick Jeffery said: “Vodafone’s research reveals a profound and rapid shift in the modern workplace. Employers are telling us that flexible working boosts profits while their employees tell us they’re more productive. Central to all of this are the new technologies that are reshaping every sector, from high-speed mobile data networks and fixed-line broadband to the latest collaborative cloud services. We truly are in an era when work is what you do, not where you go.”