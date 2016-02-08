Kingston Digital buys IronKey from Imation

Kingston Digital announced today it has acquired USB technology and assets of IronKey from its owners Imation. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Kingston is a technology corporation that, among other things, develops, manufactures and sells flash memory products. IronKey has been making encrypted USB Flash drive solutions for many years, and was acquired by Imation back in 2011.

Imation seems to be selling out, as the company also announced that its IronKey Enterprise Management Services (EMS) platform, providing centralised management to encrypted USB drives, was also sold. It was acquired by DataLocker.

Kingston said that the integration process will be smooth, and that 'there will be no immediate changes to the way business is transacted by channel partners currently supporting IronKey products'.

Users are encouraged to send an email to ironkey@kingston.com with any questions or concerns.

“The addition and integration of the IronKey brand with our own award-winning line of DataTraveler encrypted USB drives provides a dynamic range of encrypted solutions for customers of all levels who want to protect mobile data,” said Valentina Vitolo, flash business manager at Kingston.

Before acquiring EMS, DataLocker bought the SafeConsole management system from BlockMaster. The SafeConsole is used by Kingston on its current management-ready encrypted USB Flash drives.

“Having our great partner DataLocker manage both the EMS and SafeConsole platforms is a win for all of our combined customers. We look forward to extending our relationship with DataLocker.”