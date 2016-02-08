SAP UK innovation forum: Live blog

Over the past 20 years, the digital world has completely transformed the way we think, play, interact, and connect with each other. With 'digital transformation' a hot topic for companies of all sizes, it has never been more important to plan for your digital future.

To that end, SAP is holding its UK innovation forum in Westminster, London tomorrow (9 February) to discuss the challenges of operating in an increasingly complex digital environment.

As it says on the event website: "the environment in which you have to operate is getting more complex by the day. Whether you’re an IT or finance professional, the pressure of doing business at an accelerated pace means it’s difficult to complete your core business functions, let alone add greater value to the wider organisation."

There will be a range of speakers on show, including: David Rowan, editor of Wired Magazine UK; Colin Jeffrey, partner at Deloitte Digital and Julian Pimm-Smith, head of business intelligence at Pret A Manger. They will be joined by various SAP executives, with managing director of SAP UKI Cormac Watters opening the event.

The event will be split into multiple streams to provide a complete overview of innovation in the digital age. HR, finance, business networks and transformational IT all feature.

We'll be covering the event live right here, so be sure to check back throughout the day for news and updates.

Image source: Shutterstock/360b