Microsoft's new site highlights Windows 10 security features

Microsoft has really done a lot to promote Windows 10's new features to consumers and businesses. The company has highlighted many of the additions to its operating system in its marketing including Cortana, Universal Windows Apps, and the benefits of being able to run the same OS on desktops, tablets, and mobile.

Now Microsoft has decided to promote the improved security that Windows 10 offers by launching a new website dedicated to highlighting the ways in which the latest iteration of the company's software improves security and protects its users from threats.

Just as online security has made many advancements in recent years, so to have the tactics of cybercriminals and the threats they pose to users. Microsoft has decided to launch its new site to let consumers and businesses know that its latest OS was designed with these variables in mind.

The site details the ways in which Microsoft has decided to approach security with Windows 10 including how it handles secured devices, identity protection, information protection and threat resistance. Additional details are provided on the ways in which Microsoft is protecting its users.

Windows 10 has seen unprecedented adoption since its launch in 2015 and Microsoft is getting closer to reaching its goal of a billion users using the OS with 2-3 years of its launch.

By highlighting the ways in which the latest version of Windows protects users at a time when security threats are growing and becoming more complicated, the company may be able to further drive adoption of the OS and convince users who are reluctant to upgrade to do so.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Adriano Castelli