Train Wi-Fi is about to get a whole lot better

Chiltern Railways and EE have made an announcement this morning, saying ‘no Wi-Fi’ bars onboard will soon become the thing of the past, thanks to its ‘revolutionary continuous connectivity’.

The two companies didn’t hold back on praising one another, their partnership and their achievement, saying fellow passengers will be delighted as dialogues like “Can you hear me, I’m going into a tunnel?” are soon to be eradicated.

The improved connectivity is made possible by utilising EE’s network, while Chiltern’s parent company Arriva has enabled the train operator’s investment and will use the project as a test bed. If all goes well, it might roll it out for other Arrive franchises.

“We were one of the first train companies to introduce free Wi-Fi around five years ago on our London to Birmingham trains,” said Thomas Ableman, commercial director of Chiltern Railways.

“Since then we’ve invested in 4G capability, however due to black spots on the line the service was limited in places. It was always our vision to deliver truly connected mobility and now, thanks to our partnership with EE, Chiltern will have the fastest and most reliable Wi-Fi in the country. We’ve just made it far easier to do business on the move.”

The new technology will be delivered in stages, with the two companies planning on completing the rollout by December 2016.

“Our ambition is to connect people wherever they are,” said EE CEO Marc Allera. “Trains – metal carriages that move at high speed – present unique challenges, and our network engineers are innovating to make sure that commuters can always connect. This is just the beginning of a new approach to building a mobile network that’s always there for our customers, giving them the connection they need.”