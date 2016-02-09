20,000 FBI contacts leaked by hackers

Hackers have leaked the contact information of 20,000 FBI employees, which follows the previous days release of 10,000 Homeland Security employees data.

The hackers communicating through Twitter, claimed "Well folks, it looks like @TheJusticeDept has finally realized their computer has been breached after 1 week."

The Justice Department - which appears to have been the target for the breach by the hackers - said it was investigating the claim. Peter Carr, speaking on behalf of the department told CNN that it does not appear there was a breach of private personnel information, such as Social Security numbers. The only information stolen appears to be names, titles, telephone numbers and email addresses.

"The department is looking into the unauthorised access of a system operated by one of its components containing employee contact information," said Carr. "This unauthorised access is still under investigation; however, there is no indication at this time that there is any breach of sensitive personally identifiable information. The department takes this very seriously and is continuing to deploy protection and defensive measures to safeguard information. Any activity that is determined to be criminal in nature will be referred to law enforcement for investigation."

The hackers responded via Twitter, "FBI and DHS info is dropped and that's all we came to do, so now its time to go, bye folks! #FreePalestine.

Image Credit: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock