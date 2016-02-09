Facebook hits snag in India with Free Basics net neutrality ban

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ruled in favour of net neutrality laws, effectively banning Facebook's beleaguered and controversial Free Basics program.
In a win for net neutrality proponents, the telecom regulator ruled against "discriminatory tariffs for data services" saying that internet access should be provided on an equal basis.
Mark Zuckerberg's dream of connecting the entire world to the internet has met with controversy ever since it was first announced because of the way it only provides access to a limited number of websites from select Facebook partners.
Free Basics had already been temporarily banned back in December, but these served only to send Mark Zuckerberg on a PR campaign with renewed vigor. But it was all for nothing as regulators have officially stated that they believe the program creates an unfair marketplace.
TRAI secretary Sudhir Gupta said:
In its ruling, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India says:
Photo credit: totallyPic.com / Shutterstock