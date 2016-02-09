HPE boosts its entry-level portfolio with new offerings

HPE today announced new enhancements to its entry-level storage portfolio, promising to help small and medium-sized businesses on tight budgets. The two enhancements include the new MSA Storage option, as well as the new StoreEasy solution, StoreEasy 1650 Expanded.

The MSA 1040/2040 has a couple of new enhancements. First, it now offers SSD support for the MSA 1040. The company also said it is now making the MSA 1040 Advanced Virtualization firmware features 'very affordable' for users. The cost is $350 (£243) for an MSA 1040. As budgets are tight for SMBs, HPE says the new enhancements will be appealing, with prices under $8,500 (£5,892).

The company is also introducing new network-attached storage (NAS), called the HPE StoreEasy 1650 Expanded. It can hold as much as 28 LFF drives, going up to 224TB of storage. It is one of the most dense 2U NAS devices on the market, if not the most dense one.

The company says users can store unstructured data for 41 per cent less cost, in 80 per cent less space, all while using 82 per cent fewer components than the competition.

“In today’s economy, agility and speed are critical to stay competitive, regardless of business size,” said Manish Goel, senior vice president and general manager for Storage at HPE. “That’s why Hewlett Packard Enterprise is bringing enterprise storage scale and performance within reach of customers who have even the most constrained budgets.”

Both the HPE StoreEasy 1650 Expanded and the HPE MSA 1040 solution are part of the HPE Just Right IT portfolio and are available through the HPE Small Business Marketplace.