Amazon announces its game engine called Lumberyard

Yesterday, Amazon has announced the beta release of its game engine, called Amazon Lumberyard. This cross-platform, 3D game engine integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as Twitch, the live-streaming gaming service Amazon recently acquired.

The game engine will be free, but there are certain services developers need to pay for.

The company says the engine will allow players to build “beautiful worlds, make realistic characters, and create stunning real-time effects,” and will allow them to build some advanced cloud-based elements in minutes, such as community news feeds, daily gifts or server-side combat resolution.

Together with Lumberyard, Amazon has also announced GameLift, a service built to deploy, operate and scale session-based multiplayer games. The company says it will help games built on Lumberyard to quickly scale high-performance game servers.

The GameLift has a ‘small per-player fee’, plus for both Amazon GameLift and Amazon Lumberyard, developers pay standard AWS fees for AWS services used. Amazon GameLift costs $1.50 per 1,000 Daily Active Users plus the standard AWS fees for AWS services they consume.

“Many of the world's most popular games are powered by AWS's technology infrastructure platform," said Mike Frazzini, vice president of Amazon Games. “When we’ve talked to game developers, they've asked for a game engine with the power and capability of leading commercial engines, but that's significantly less expensive, and deeply integrated with AWS for the back-end and Twitch for the gamer community. We're excited to deliver that for our game developers today with the launch of Amazon Lumberyard and Amazon GameLift."