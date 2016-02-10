Dating apps are a potential security threat

Software company Flexera used the approaching Valentine's Day to test the security of the most popular dating apps and to see if they can be a potential threat to a company's security.

According to the company's report, CIOs should be extra careful, as 'the functionality and behaviour of many popular dating apps could violate organisations’ BYOD policies.'

Here's a breakdown of the report: It tested 25 popular dating apps for Apple's iOS and found that 88 per cent are capable of accessing a device's location service. Among the apps with this feature are Grindr, OKCupid and Tinder. Ad networks are supported on 76 per cent of apps, including Blendr, HowAboutWe and Zoosk.

Moreover, 60 per cent are able to access the device’s social networking apps as well as SMS/Texting functions, and 36 per cent have access to the device’s calendar. The report ends by saying that 24 per cent of apps, including Blendr, Hinge and Tinder, can access the device’s contacts list.

“IT Operations team have significant experience and expertise when it comes to traditional enterprise apps, so they understand what the apps do, how they work, what data they access, and whether or not they are risky. However mobile apps are another story,” said Maureen Polte, vice president of Product Management at Flexera Software.

“Most IT Operations professionals do not have the faintest idea what apps are loaded onto employees’ BYOD devices and whether those apps behave in a way that the organisation would deem risky. That’s why we recommend that organisations centralise their Application Readiness processes to test all apps, including mobile, that will be hitting their networks, allowing IT Operations teams to ‘blacklist’ any they deem to be in violation of their policies.”