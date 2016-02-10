Google to no longer support Flash display ads in 2017

Over the year's more and more websites and companies have turned away from Adobe's Flash in favour of HTML 5. Now Google is ready to make the switch when it comes to advertising. Google Display Network and DoubleClick Digital Marketing will no longer support flash and will only use HTML 5, starting next year.

Advertisers who create their ads in Flash and then upload them to AdWords and DoubleClick Digital Marketing, will have to make the switch to HTML 5 by 30 June, 2016. From that time on Google's advertising services will no longer accept display ads built in Flash. These ads will no longer be run on the Google Display Network or through Doubleclick beginning on 2 January, 2017.

Flash is no longer the web giant it once was and it has been losing popularity steadily for the past few years. It was very difficult for IT departments to ensure the security of their systems when using flash as new threats emerged constantly for the web platform. As a result of Flash's decline and how difficult it was to use from a security standpoint, many companies have been phasing out Flash and have begun using HTML 5 for the past few years.

Apple and Google have both been against flash for years. Steve Jobs consistently stood by his belief that there was no place for Flash based ads or video on either the iPhone or the iPad and Google decided to adopt HTML 5 video by default for YouTube in January 2015.

Google has defended its stance to end support for Flash display ads by stating that this move was implemented “to enhance the browsing experience for more people on more devices.” While display ads built in Flash will no longer be supported video ads made using Flash will not be affected by Google's recent moves.

HTML 5 has been the future for a long time now and it has had enough time to really gain a foothold among businesses and websites. Flash's era may be over but the service will likely be around for sometime and will live on in Adobe's Animate CC which was just announced by the company.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Mon's Images