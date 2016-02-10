Norton tells parents how to keep their kids safe online

In case you didn't know, today is Safer Internet Day, and Norton has decided to treat us with a few tips on how to keep our kids safe online.

It is doing so because of its recent report, which says that 89 per cent of parents in the UK worry about their children's safety online, with 44 per cent worrying they'll give ou too much information to strangers, and 36 per cent fear their online behaviour will have repercussions for the entire family.

The report also says 25 per cent of kids have downloaded malware to the family computer, or answered to spam and scam emails. Moreover, parents believe their kids are more likely to be cyber bullied (54 per cent) than bullied at school (46 per cent).

Here's what Norton suggests:

Teach your children to use strong passwords and never, ever share them

Create a set of house rules for online behaviour, including chatting, surfing, downloading

Talk to your children about the risks of sharing private information online

Kids learn by example, so be a good example

Encourage your children to 'think before they click'

Setting up a robust security system

“Many parents see their children as the ‘weak link’ in the family’s online security,” said Nick Shaw, vice president at Norton. “The internet can be a valuable resource for children’s development, and parents play a critical role in educating their children about safe internet behaviors. They should have an open dialogue about online experiences encountered and establish house rules on Internet usage.”