Using NSaaS to provide simple, cost-effective network security

The growth of distributed enterprise networks and changes in traffic patterns as data moves to the cloud has presented companies with problems in ensuring that all of their information and endpoints are properly protected.

To address this, Israeli company Cato Networks is launching its new network security as a service (NSaaS) platform. Cato Cloud is aimed at making network security simple and cost-effective for the distributed, cloud-centric and mobile-first enterprise.

"Network security appliances did a good job securing the simple networks of the past, but today's perimeter-less networks are increasingly difficult to manage, optimise, and secure", says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato. "Network security must scale and adapt quickly to support new business requirements and the evolving threat landscape. However, the current appliance-based infrastructure can't keep up and is too expensive and too complex to sustain, especially for mid-sized and resource-constrained companies. Cato is creating the next chapter in the evolution of network security by unifying the network and security stack in the Cloud, addressing multiple enterprise challenges and use cases with one turnkey, service-based solution".

Cato Cloud works by connecting all enterprise network elements, branch locations, the mobile workforce, and physical and cloud data centers, into a global, encrypted, and optimised network in the cloud. With all traffic, both WAN and internet, consolidated in the cloud, Cato applies a set of security services to secure the traffic regardless of its source or destination.

Using a single cloud-based management console, IT administrators and managed service providers (MSPs) have full visibility into the network and can apply a unified policy across all users, locations, data, and applications.

It uses two layers, the first is the Cato Cloud Network, which is based on a global, geographically distributed network of points of presence (PoPs). The second layer is Cato Security Services, a full suite of enterprise-grade network security capabilities such as a firewall with application control, global VPN, URL filtering, and more delivered through the cloud.

This integrated platform is managed by Cato's Network and Security Operations Center to ensure maximum service availability, optimal network performance, and a high level of security for customers.

