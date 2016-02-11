Apple and Sage team up, bring real-time accounting to iOS

American tech giants Apple and integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems firm Sage announced a partnership today which will see some of Sage’s products built exclusively for Apple devices.

In that respect, Sage announced the iOS version of Sage Live, available on iPhones, iPads and Watches. The new product will deliver ‘significant advances in real time business management’, the company said in a press release, adding that it will be sold through Apple’s ecosystem.

It was also said that other products will soon follow, as this is the first on ‘a series of solutions’.

“Mobile and cloud technology is revolutionising the way small and medium businesses work, giving real-time decision making for the first time ever, reducing costs and democratising access to business management tools,” said Alan Laing, EVP Global Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, from Sage. “iOS is the leading mobile platform for business users and we are deepening our commitment to iOS by delivering our new Sage Live solution for iOS that provides simple, insightful accounting and payment services to Small & Medium Sized businesses.”

“We see the future as mobile, and we’re excited to be an Apple mobility partner which will help us get our simple and powerful accounting solutions into the hands of even more Small & Medium Sized business owners and help them grow and be successful. In a time of seismic technological change and digital invention, we want to provide the smartest technology to reinvent and simplify business accounting.”

The company said millions of SMBs use Apple’s devices to run their business, and now they’ll have real-time access to critical accounting information.