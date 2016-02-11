Avira Online Essentials Dashboard gets TeamViewer

Desktop sharing software firm TeamViewer announced it is partnering up with computer security firm Avira.

Through the partnership, TeamViewer will be integrated into the Avira Online Essentials Dashboard, so that users can remotely access their devices. The company says this move will allow users to have an overview of all of their devices and keep them all safe at the same time, from the same place.

There are a couple of ways users can benefit from this new partnership, it was said in the press release following the announcement. Users can track and locate mobile devices in case of theft, transfer files remotely, monitor and update security statuses on all devices and safeguard the user’s identity.

“In order to keep our users as secure as possible, one of our main goals is to continuously add value to our products without making them too difficult to use. Integrating TeamViewer in Avira’s Online Essentials dashboard has allowed thousands of people to connect to their devices remotely in the easiest possible way. The integration process went smoothly, we had the support of TeamViewer experts all the way,” said Dan Tuhoarca, Online Essentials Product Manager at Avira.

The company said this integration will be extremely useful to people who are not ‘digital natives’, who’re not computer-savvy and might have trouble managing security on multiple devices.

It will also allow users to deploy tasks and push settings to other devices.