Google updates Forms with templates and support for add-ons

As part of Google's suite of office applications, Google Forms allows users to create and analyse surveys. The company has just released a major update for the product which includes a number of new features including support for templates and new analysis options.

The last update Google made to Forms was primarily a design update that added the ability to add logos, videos, and GIFs to surveys. This new update seems to be a bit more substantial and it offers users more templates and gives the program more functionality.

Users can now select from a number of pre-made templates for standard surveys such as customer feedback, quizzes and event sign-up sheets right from the home screen of Google Forms. Before this update, it was necessary for users to build their surveys from scratch each time they created a new survey. Now Google has made it much easier for Forms users to jump right into their projects through the addition of these pre-made templates.

Add-ons and Google's Apps Scripts will also now be available in Forms. They will function in the same way that they do in Docs and Sheets and some third-party tools such as Form Publisher, Choice Eliminator and g(Math) for Forms can be added to a survey right from within the Forms interface.

This latest update of forms will also make it easier for users to analyse their surveys. Google Apps for Work and Education users are now able to easily see who has responded to a survey and to remind those who have not with the send reminder email feature. Users will also now be able to see indiviual responses within the Forms editor and can enable real-time notification to let them know when someone has responded to their form.

Google has done a lot of work improving upon its office suite and this latest update adds a lot of functionality to the service and makes it much easier for users unfamiliar with the program to start using it to create and analyse surveys.

