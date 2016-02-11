Live blog: IoT Tech Expo Europe 2016

If you asked 1,000 people working in the technology industry to name their top five most talked-about buzzwords of the last 12 months, what do you think would be on the list? Cyber security? Big data? Cloud?

Those three would probably be on there for most people, but another that is bound to be at the forefront of everyone's mind is the Internet of Things. Those connected devices of all shapes and sizes that are gaining more and more prominence in our everyday lives.

To illustrate this fact, the IoT Tech Expo comes to London this week, bringing together over 100 exhibitors and 200 speakers to showcase the best IoT innovations in a range of industries including manufacturing, transport, health and energy.

The event is also split into five different tracks covering the entire IoT ecosystem: Smart Cities, Connected Living, Developing & Tech in the IoT, Connected Industry and Data & Security. Representatives from the likes of Honda, Vodafone, NHS England, Intel and BT will all be in attendance to offer their insight into a rapidly-advancing industry.

11 February

16:07

IoT Tech Expo will be in Germany next on 13-14 June

16:06

With another look into the future, focusing on how Nigel wants EveryWare to contribute to the connected world, the sessions come to a close.

15:59

Disruptive innovation - "bringing together skillsets that would not normally be put together"

15:58

"Going forward there will be a lot more variety and flexibility"

15:58

Nigel has cited various examples, such as travel, ordering oil for your central heating and vehicle handling at work

15:56

Lots of references to "pattern recognition" using artificial intelligence

15:56

Whereas we rely on humans to make decisions now, this will change by 2025

15:54

And these extra factors are ones that are deemed unrelated at the moment

15:53

Looking ahead to 2025, there will be more factors affecting our decision making processes

15:51

15:51

"As a business owner, all I need to know is that the numbers are big" - talking about the growth of connected devices

15:49

"We're on our way to working in a very different way"

15:48

Right then, it's time for the last session of the day with Nigel Maris, managing director of EveryWare

15:21

Dave: "I think there's a big play for retail in the energy market. It's now all about the data and privacy is going to become very important"

15:17

Samu thinks the industry is moving too fast for consumers to keep up with the dangers

15:15

Samu - "People are not very conscious of their privacy. We're always downloading software and not reading the terms and conditions that come with it"

15:13

Neil - "How do we use all this technology as an enabler to create a different relationship with customers"

15:12

"Smart meters give you truth."

15:11

Consumers will go to companies that have meaning for them on a personal level

15:10

Neil - "It's not about the technology, it's about the heart"

15:09

Roberto touches on the compatibility between devices and empowering the customers

15:07

15:07

Roberto: "We want to make it easy for the customer and help them understand this new data"

15:05

And it's with these five people:

Claire Maugham, Director of Policy and Communications, Smart Energy GB

Roberto Hortal, Head of Digital , EDF Energy

Samu Konttinen, Executive Vice President, Consumer Security, F-Secure

Dave Ward, Head of New Technology and Innovation, Dixons Retail

Neil Pennington, Director of Innovation (UK), RWE npower

15:04

We're moving straight on to a panel discussion now to talk more about the connected home

15:01

Bit of a sales pitch, but it does look like a handy product

14:59

It will be shipping in three months, so we'll try to find out more about the device in the coming weeks

14:58

And it looks pretty good as well, very lean and clean cut

14:57

It uses artificial intelligence to "sense" threats

14:55

14:54

And it also protects your devices mobile devices on the go - "This is the only security device you need"

14:53

"We are taking a strong stance on privacy"

14:53

F-Secure has created something called Sense, which protects all the connected devices within your network

14:51

"Smart just means exploitable"

14:49

Samu is talking about "the curse of the minimum viable product" where security is now a priority

14:46

The "toolbox" of a cybercriminal is getting bigger

14:45

Samu highlights the new danger of connected toys, as shown by the recent VTech hacks

14:44

There are apparently around 250,000 new viruses being discovered every day - hackers are having "a field day"

14:44

14:43

"These cool devices, these gadgets, the vulnerabilities that they have means a bigger attack surface for the bad guys"

14:42

For most IoT manufacturers, "security is an afterthought"

14:41

Which started off with a really creepy video of a hackers basically taking over a families connected home. And it's not fiction, it's reality

14:41

Next session now is 'The internet of what its?' withSamu Konttinen, Executive Vice President of Consumer Security atF-Secure

14:28

13:18

This allows staff to track exactly where the stock is and analyse buying/browsing patterns

13:18

Intel is also here showcasing how it is using RFID technology to track clothing in Levis stores in America.

13:08

That's Pepper the robot, which is being used in supermarkets and stores in Japan to measure the sentiments of customers as they browse

13:08

Look who I just ran into:

12:34

12:33

Well that was a bit of a random presentation, not a huge amount about healthcare, but some interesting figures

12:31

18 per cent of UK citizens aren't connected, so it's important to be able to take into account their needs as well as everyone who is online

12:30

12:28

"Health needs to be baked into our smart cities"

12:27

Consumer trust and privacy is a key issue moving forwards

12:26

"That ever-more connected web society is a move that everybody's looking at"

12:24

"We're looking at the connected landscape across out smart cities"

12:23

Now we're on to smart cities. Will there be any mention of healthcare??

12:22

I'm not quite sure how we got onto this, but we're watching a video about global arms and weapons spending...did I miss something?!

12:20

Generation Y is consuming media in a new way, based much more on images and infographics

12:18

The next generation of the internet will have a "data-based language"

12:18

Apparently 46.6 per cent of the world is online

12:17

FlyingBinary has been working with Sir Tim Berners-Lee (the creator of the internet) for 16 years

12:15

"We're signalling the future of health with this stream"

12:14

Here we go...

12:12

Jacqui is keeping us waiting here, probably to let the suspense build

12:09

It's almost time for my next talk; 'The future of health is smart' byJacqui Taylor, Founder and CEO of FlyingBinary

12:07

11:14

11:12

This panelis jumping around quite a lot here, not the easiest discussion to keep up with

11:04

Nigel: "It's not about the cost of the component it's about the value on the continuation of the business"

11:03

So saving money be only replacing parts when they need to be replaced

11:02

David: "Predictive maintenance is one of the main areas where IoT can have a real benefit"

11:00

Gaving starts by asking about the opportunities that are out there today

10:59

Nigel - IoT isn't about the gadgets and gizmos, but what the information collected can do for businesses

10:58

10:54

"We're at a time when we need to think of data as completely pervasive"

10:53

The people on the panel are:Gavin Starks, CEO, Open Data Institute;David Drai, CEO, Anodot;Nigel Maris, Managing Director, EveryWare andIoana Surpateanu, Political Adviser - Working Group Budget & Structural Policies (Cabinet of Vice-President of the EPP Group), European Parliament

10:52

That's Simon done, next up is a panel discussion on using analytics for intelligent decision making

10:46

A few best practice tips

Be sure you know what your 'thing' is doing

Know why your 'thing' needs to do this

Make sure your customers know all of this

10:44

We're getting a bit of a whistlestop overview of other regulations that companies should be thinking about

10:37

Remember the story of the webcam in a baby's bedroom that was available to be accessed by anyone on the internet?

10:35

"Security is quite a significant issue in the Internet of Things." Bit of an understatement there Simon!

10:34

"What is within an individual's reasonable expectation?" - I think the manufacturers and their customers would probably have contrasting views on that one

10:32

Simon thinks manufacturers need to spend more time informing customers about what their products are actually doing

10:28

"There's a huge potential for covert data protection or surveillance"

10:27

The transparency and security of information are the two main challenges for businesses

10:26

Consumers are also likely to complain and tell friends and family

10:25

57 per cent of people would consider stopping using a professional service if the company suffered a data breach

10:23

In the IoT, things like IP addresses and unique identifiers on smartphones all count as personal data that can be collected

10:21

So what is personal data? Well it's "any data which relates to any living individual who can be identified from that data," according to the ICO

10:20

"Does the data subject understand how their personal data is being processed?"

10:20

We're starting off going through a few principles from the Data Protection Act

10:18

10:17

And with that, Stuart hands over to Simon Rice, group manager for technology at the Information Commissioner's Office

10:16

"The move towards the predictive is very much happening right now"

10:15

"Time to insight is decreasing" - Data is being analysed much more quickly as part of everyday business

10:14

"From a security standpoint, we have to line up the two sides of the industry"

10:13

Data security and privacy concerns are seen as the second most important factor for IoT suppliers, but only the sixth concern for IoT end users

10:12

Automotive, Smart meters and Telematics are leading the way for analytics revenues at the moment

10:10

10:09

We'll see a shift in revenue over the next 5 years from professional services to analytics sevices

10:08

"Although we are designing products today that are focused on connectivity, we need to bear in mind the long term goal of integration and optimisation"

10:07

The next step - up to 2050 - will focus on integration and optimisation

10:06

The phase between now and 2020 is "the connectivity phase" of IoT

10:05

And here we go! Stuart Carlaw, managing partner at ABI Research, is kicking things off

09:40

09:35

09:16

I'm going to start off in the 'Developing and Tech in the IoT' stream for the first talk and then pop over to the 'Connected Industry' stream just before 11

09:13

You all know the live blog drill by now. I'll be jumping into as many talks as I can throughout the day and feeding everything back to you right here

09:12

Good morning everyone and welcome to IoT Tech Expo Europe 2016