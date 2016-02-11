Logitech GROUP offers video conferencing for 14 people

Logitech has announced a new video conferencing endpoint, and promises the new service will be able to handle up to 14 people and offer enhanced audio. With a couple of additional microphones, the service can host up to 20 people, the company announced in a press release.

The endpoint is called Logitech GROUP, meaning the company has decided to drop the old name ConferenceCam, but it is still considered a successor to both ConferenceCam BCC950, for up to four people, and ConferenceCam Connect for up to six people.

The GROUP offers full HD video (1080p), and a wide, 90-degree field of view. Users can converse within a 20-foot diameter, and its Bluetooth can be used to make phone calls through mobile devices.

“Until now, people looking to collaborate over video were faced with a choice between installing high priced purpose-built systems or crowding around a laptop that’s placed at the end of a table. This resulted in a poor experience with coworkers packed together like sardines or falling out of the frame,” said Scott Wharton, general manager of the Logitech video collaboration group.

“Logitech GROUP provides the best of both worlds, an affordable solution optimized for large rooms with a wide field of view and crystal clear audio quality. Plus, it works with virtually any UC or video collaboration software and is so easy to use that you don’t need IT support to help get your meeting started.”

Logitech GROUP will be available in March 2016 at £999. The expansion microphones will cost £249.