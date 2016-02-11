ThinkingPhones rebrands as Fuze, aims to challenge Cisco

ThinkingPhones, the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider, announced yesterday that it’s rebranding, and that is has gotten extra funds to fuel growth.

The company is now called Fuze, and closed $112 million (£77.3m) in funding, led by Summit Partners, joining other investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) and G20. Summit Partners Managing Director Bruce Evans will join the Fuze Board of Directors as part of the investment.

The company said the new funds will be used to fuel growth and innovation, with a ‘specific focus’ on the simplification of business communications.

The company also stressed it will focus on expanding in Europe, where it already increased revenue by 150% year-over-year and added 60 new customers in the last 12 months. Last month, Fuze opened new offices in Germany and Switzerland, adding to already running offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and France.

“The way we communicate at work simply doesn’t match up to the experience we expect in our personal lives,” said Luca Lazzaron, Senior Vice President of International Operations, Fuze. “Despite almost two decades of IP telephony and an established UC market, little has fundamentally changed. It’s time for a revolution in workplace communication.”

"The new generation of professionals expect voice, video, and collaboration to be instantly accessible from any device, and they expect it to simply work,” continued Lazzaron. “So many available solutions fall short on these dimensions. Fuze offers a user-centric experience via a truly unified platform – one that leads to a highly productive workforce and high-performance businesses.”