Toshiba launches the 'Make it Work' campaign

Toshiba Europe has launched a new pan-European campaign, aimed at supporting a new range of laptops.

The campaign, named 'Make it Work', is backed by a €1 million (£790,000) investment, and "reaffirms Toshiba's commitment to the mid-size and corporate market", the company said in a statement.

The company’s new range of laptops is its largest to date and is made out of twelve new platforms, including four hero laptops and hybrid devices. Those are: Tecra A40-C, Portégé Z30-C, Tecra Z40-C and Portégé Z20t-C – all of which include new Intel 6th Gen Core processors.

All will come preloaded with Windows 10, the press release states.

Head of B2B marketing for Toshiba Europe, Jorge Borges, said the campaign is designed to help businesses adopt smarter and more effective IT strategies: “Unprecedented levels of technological innovation are presenting businesses with incredible opportunities to enhance their operations. But the challenge for companies, particularly in the mid-size and corporate market, is implementing these efficiency-enhancing technologies while still guaranteeing they are both safe and dependable for their workforces. This underpins our ‘Make IT work’ campaign - we believe it is the perfect platform for us to ensure businesses understand we are here to help them adopt smarter and more effective IT strategies every step of the way.”

Borges also said the new devices are ‘unrivalled’ in security: “We’re also extremely proud of our new business-built devices. They embody the unrivalled security, reliability and manageability Toshiba’s solutions are renowned for, and at a cost-effective price point which delivers strong ROI,” adds Jorge Borges.

Toshiba has set up a dedicated website for the campaign, you can check it out here.