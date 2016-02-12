Bromium launches next generation endpoint protection

Endpoint systems often represent the weakest element in the security of any corporate network. In order to guard against attacks, protection specialist Bromium is launching the latest version of its security product.

Bromium Advanced Endpoint Security integrates threat isolation and analysis, plus has newly introduced continuous host monitoring to enable organisations to protect, detect and respond to targeted attacks, zero-day threats and breaches in real time.

It uses micro-virtualisation technology to hardware isolate untrusted execution of websites, email, files, documents, file sharing, USB and executables, keeping them separate from the enterprise network. This allows it to protect against zero-day attacks and advanced persistent threats, even on unpatched machines and untrusted networks.

Continuous host monitoring is used to provide real-time alerts with comprehensive threat intelligence by monitoring all executions against 'known good' and 'known-bad' lists. It combines this with with threat intelligence monitoring from the cloud to eliminate false positives.

Bromium also seamlessly extends the Windows 10 Device Guard feature to isolate and defeat attacks from the Web, untrusted files, executables and flash drives.

"The introduction of Bromium Advanced Endpoint Security marks a strategic step forward for our company and sets the bar for next-generation endpoint protection," says Ian Pratt, co-founder and CEO of Bromium. "Bromium endpoint security is already trusted by the world's largest enterprises and governments as the only way to defeat targeted, zero-day attacks that routinely bypass every other security product.

"Now Bromium is able to uniquely secure enterprises across the entire threat life cycle, extending our unparalleled protection and threat analysis with powerful capabilities to quickly detect and respond to attacks".

Bromium Advanced Endpoint Security is available now for Windows 7 and above as well as for OS X, you can find out more on the Bromium website.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock