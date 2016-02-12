Digital Marketplace reaches £1 billion in sales

Digital Marketplace, a website where government agencies can come and buy various digital services from businesses all over the country, has reached £1 billion in sales, it was recently announced.

The site seems to be a great place for small businesses, as more than half of all the sales (521 million) have gone to such companies. Out of 2,700 suppliers, 90 per cent (2,430) are small businesses.

Digital Marketplace has also helped businesses to grow, with 31 per cent of suppliers increasing the number of employees being a direct result of being on the Marketplace, and 5 per cent have increased their turnover by at least £1 million.

The Marketplace is also helping the decentralisation of business – 58 per cent of suppliers are now based outside of the M25. Five years ago, that was not the case.

“The Digital Marketplace means that the public sector now has access to a greater number of new and innovative suppliers, many of whom have never had the opportunity to work with government before. I’ve seen for myself how innovative smaller businesses can be, and I’m really pleased that our reforms are giving these businesses a chance to help us deliver the world class public services that people expect,“ said Cabinet Office Minister & Paymaster General, Matthew Hancock.

The Digital Marketplace is a cloud-based technology, often called the Amazon for government IT. It is a single place where the public sector can go and buy IT services including hosting, site analytics, digital specialists and more.