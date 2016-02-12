EE hits 14m 4G users, reaches goals for 2015

British mobile network operator EE announced today that it has reached its goals for 2015. Among its key milestones was the number of 4G customers, which now sits at 14 million.

EE has achieved strong postpaid net additions, growing the user base to 140,000 in Q4.

The telecom said it had managed to achieve its goals through ‘continued investment in network and 4G leadership’, ending up with a 95 per cent coverage for 4G.

The total number of corporate 4G accounts reached 9,100, representing a 30 per cent increase compared to the year before.

EE also said that through the Government award of the Emergency Services Network (ESN) contract, it will expand its network capability even further. The ESN will require new investment and increased operating costs from 2016, it said, with revenues not anticipated to start until H2 2017.

There has been a strong update in mobile broadband in 2015, with the number of 4G subscribers almost doubling. Postpay churn remained at 1.1 per cent.

“2015 was an exceptional year for EE, as we met and exceeded 4G targets, won multiple awards for our network performance, and improved our customer satisfaction scores,” commented Marc Allera, EE’s CEO.

“As part of BT, we’re entering the next chapter of EE’s journey, and look forward to a phenomenal opportunity to innovate for the benefit of our customers, while continuing to build and enhance the UK’s digital infrastructure.”

EE’s full results for the last year can be found on this link.