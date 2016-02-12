Security supassed by lack of expertise as top cloud challenge

The latest State of the Cloud report from cloud management specialist RightScale reveals that a lack of resources and expertise is now the top cloud challenge - cited by 32 per cent of respondents.

This means it has overtaken security, mentioned by only 29 per cent. Even the most security conscious respondents - enterprise central IT teams and security pros - no longer see security as their main challenge.

The report also shows that hybrid cloud adoption is increasing. Private cloud use increased from 63 per cent to 77 per cent last year, driving hybrid cloud adoption up from 58 per cent to 71 per cent. Eighty-two per cent of enterprises now have a hybrid cloud strategy, holding steady from the 2015 report.

AWS leads in public cloud adoption, used by 57 per cent of respondents. Enterprise adoption of AWS grew from 50 per cent to 56 per cent while adoption by smaller businesses fell slightly from 61 per cent to 58 per cent. Azure is coming up on the rails though with IaaS growing strongly from 12 per cent to 17 per cent adoption, while Azure PaaS grew from 9 per cent to 13 per cent.

Private cloud use is on the increase too. VMware vSphere is in the lead with strong year-over-year growth, 44 per cent of respondents reporting they use it as a private cloud. OpenStack and VMware vCloud Suite are both showing strong growth too, tied at 19 per cent adoption overall. VMware vCloud Suite holds the number two slot among enterprises while OpenStack is second among business with fewer than 1,000 employees. Bare-metal cloud was included in the survey for the first time this year and is used by 15 per cent of respondents.

More information can be found in the full report which is available from the RightScale website.

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock