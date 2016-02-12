Snooper Charter II law gets booted into touch

For the time being we have been spared from Theresa May’s paranoia by a Parliamentary committee, which has damned the proposed snooping policy as “requiring significant work.”

Furthermore, committee chairman Lord Murphy of Torfaen said the Home Office had a "significant amount of further work to do before Parliament can be confident that the provisions have been fully thought through".

Theresa May has been trying to push through the snooper charter in various shapes and forms for the past few years, only to be thankfully thwarted by her party’s coalition partners during the last parliamentary term. There has been no shortage of outspoken business leaders and technologists advising her and the PM David Cameron regards the folly of their actions, but their wise words have fallen on deaf ears.

The problems with Theresa May’s are too many to mention, but here are a few: It will require internet service providers to store all internet activity by subscribers for up to a year. "Implying that everyone may be guilty when millions of innocent people are just going about their everyday business free of any wrongdoing at all is... something which is not in keeping with long-standing British traditions," Mr Clegg said.

He asked if it was "proportionate in a liberal democracy to retain information on everything from the music you download on Spotify, to the app that you open, to the supermarket website that you visit, in order to go after the bad guys?"

Theresa May’s new laws will also place a legal duty on British companies to help law enforcement agencies hack devices to acquire information if it is reasonably practical to do so.

However, the hypocrisy of the whole bill is outlined with one clause; The Wilson doctrine - preventing surveillance of Parliamentarians' communications - to be written into law. Well, is that not a case of one law for them and another for the rest of us?

