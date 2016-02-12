ViaSat will deliver 1 Terabit Internet using satellites

As the world's need for data grows many companies are devising clever ways to deliver Internet to rural and remote areas. Google is preparing its Project Loon that will use a network of high altitude balloons to fill coverage gaps and reach remote areas, while Facebook is planning to use its Aquila unmanned aircraft to deliver Internet to remote areas.

Now the American satellite company ViaSat has decided to team up with Boeing to provide internet to remote areas using a much more realistic and tested approach. The company is planning to use its satellites to deliver high speed Internet to remote areas around the world.

ViaSat will be putting 3 new satellites into orbit to accomplish its goal. The new ViaSat-3 satellites will each carry a total of 1 Terabit per second Internet. This is triple what the company's previous ViaSat-2 was capable of. ViaSat will be able to offer 100 Mbps service to remote areas in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The first two satellites are already being built by ViaSat with the third to be completed afterwards. Boeing has already begun preparing for their launches and plans to do so by the end of 2019.

ViaSat has other plans for its new satellites as well. The company claims that its satellites will be able to increase in-flight connectivity on both commercial airlines as well as on government aircraft. ViaSat will also be able to provide 1Gbps connections to ships, oil rigs, and other ventures operating on open water.

Although ViaSat is not alone in its pursuit of delivering high speed Internet to remote and rural areas, the company is approaching the problem with a realistic solution and a solid background in the technology it will be using to accomplish its goal.

