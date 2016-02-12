Young people have 'inadequate' digital skills

Youngsters in the UK know their way around computers, there's no doubt about it – but they don't know how to use those skills for work puproses, which puts them at risk of missing out on a 'dream job'.

Those are the results of a new survey conducted by YouGov, on behalf of Capgemini UK. The poll says that 47 per cent of senior decision makers believe UK's young, those aged 16-25, need to develop a ‘stronger foundation in digital skills’.

For those out there that, like myself, wondered what ‘stronger foundation in digital skills’ means, the report defines it as ‘being able to use collaboration and communication tools, design software, as well as understand the cloud and develop apps’.

It seems as these skills are really valuable nowadays.

Capgemini also interviewed younger workers – more than a 1,000 of them, with 84 per cent agreeing digital literacy is important. On the other hand, 18 per cent say people don’t have the right skills for their work environment, and the number grows as specific organisations are targeted – 20 per cent in media, marketing and advertising, and 37 per cent in IT and telecoms.

“Young people have grown up with technology at their fingertips but clearly there is more work to do to develop the digital skills that are required in the workplace,” says Alex Smith-Bingham, Head of Digital at Capgemini UK.

“Our research highlights that being adept with social media and consumer technology is simply not enough if the UK is to compete in the global digital economy. While there is a genuine risk that the shortage of digital skills will pull British businesses behind their international counterparts, it can also be seen as an opportunity for all. By supporting the education system in the development of young people and the application of their digital literacy, the business community can ensure that they are all equipped with the best tools and skills possible to develop bright careers; in whatever industry they choose.”