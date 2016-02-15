12 key tech trends to watch in 2016, according to CompTIA

There's a general optimism following UK's IT industry executives, as the industry is expected to grow 4.9 per cent this year.

These are the results of a new report by CompTIA, the industry’s non-profit trade association.

The report, entitled IT Industry Outlook 2016, is based on a survey conducted in December 2015. A total of 673 IT industry companies from the US, UK and Canada participated, with 103 being from the UK. The report shows not only that everyone in the IT industry has reasons to be jolly, but also identifies 12 trends that are expected to further make their mark on the IT industry this year. Those are:

Macro Trends

Moving Beyond User Interface: User Experience Drives Technology Initiatives

Tech Policy Gets a Seat at the Presidential Election Issues Table

Digital Business Encompasses More than the IT Department

Organisations Strive to Develop More Tech Talent In-house

Technology Trends

Cloud is the New Electricity

Companies Go On the Offensive with Security

The Chase for Analytics Heats Up (Again)

The Software Layer Gets Much More Attention

IT Channel Trends

Vendor Partner Programs Strive to Reach Escape Velocity

So Who’s a Vendor Anyway?

Skip the Data Centre Build-out – Everyone Else is

Getting Closer to the Customer

“Cloud computing, mobility, social, workforce automation, big data, the Internet of Things and other disrupters will continue to expand their reach in 2016,” said Tim Herbert, senior vice president, research and market intelligence, CompTIA. “Many organisations will move beyond the experimental, early adopter stage into broader, more varied uses of these technologies as they seek to capture the benefits of becoming a digital business.”