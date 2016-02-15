Desktop Dad or Mobile Mum, which one are you?

Banking company Halifax has released its findings on the different demographics and their use of devices to check and manage their finances.

The results are quite interesting, as they show a clear case of ‘Mobile Mums’ vs ‘Desktop Dads’.

In other words, men are more inclined to using the desktop computer to access and manage their finances (64 per cent vs 58 per cent), while women prefer doing the same on the tablet (30 per cent vs 23 per cent).

Both sexes have an equal share of mobile for their banking, but it seems as women check their finances on the go more than men (16 times a month for women, compared to 14 times a month for men).

Halifax has also broken the country down, looking at different regions and their banking habits. With 69 per cent, Londoners are leading the way in mobile, while Scotland prefers desktops (67 per cent) and tablets (30 per cent). South Wales is the least likely (58 per cent) to use mobile, and the North East is least likely (56 per cent) to use desktops.

The youngest population (18-24) is also the one most active with their banking, checking their accounts 17 times a month, on average. As people grow older, they check their finances less, the report suggests.

“Online we’re continuing to see customers moving towards managing their money in the ways that they find most convenient,” says consumer digital director at Halifax, Nick Williams. “Because of the ease of logging in through apps, we expect to see continued growth in people banking via mobile devices – particularly smartphones – with a further move away from desktop as adoption increases amongst older generations.”