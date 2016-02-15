Here's how your grandchildren will live

A shorter work week will happen, you'll just need to wait some hundred years to get it.

I'm just kidding. Kinda.

A couple of academics, including TV presenter and one of the UK’s leading space scientists, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, award-winning futurist architects and lecturers at the University of Westminster Arthur Mamou-Mani and Toby Burgess, as well as pioneering urbanists Linda Aitken and Els Leclerq, have released a new study, showing what our lives might look like in the future.

The SmartThings Future Living Report has a couple of interesting points. Not only will we be living in super-high skyscrapers (extremely high buildings created from carbon nanotubes and diamond Nano threads), but we will also build Earth-scrapers, buildings going underground for 25 stories and lower.

Living will also be made possible underwater, with the creation of underwater cities, using the water itself to create breathable atmospheres and generating hydrogen fuel through the process.

Cars will still be present, but we'll mostly use drones to move around. No, there is no mention of teleportation, I'm afraid. Droning around will have to suffice.

Eating will also suffer a transformation as we will be able to 3D print our food, similar to something you might have seen in smoe of the Star Trek episodes. Working hours are also expected to shrink, as smart devices will do a lot of work for us.

Space Scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who co-authored the report, commented: “Our lives today are almost unrecognisable from those a century ago. The internet has revolutionised the way we communicate, learn and control our lives. Just 25 years ago, technology like SmartThings would have been inconceivable, yet today, developments like this let us monitor, control and secure our living spaces with the touch of a smartphone."