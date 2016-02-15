More than 1.7m new jobs for tech specialists in the next decade

Tech Partnership and global information services company Experian analysed ONS data on the current tech workforce and the future of the industry, and the results are quite encouraging.

Within the next 10 years, there will be more than 1.7 million new jobs for tech specialists, the report suggests. While the industry is poised for growth, there is one aspect that won’t change for the better any time soon – the gender balance.

The report says only 16 per cent of tech specialists are women, and among Programmers and Software Development Professionals – it goes down to as low as 10 per cent. The report also says tech specialists are more likely to be aged 35 – 44, and more likely to work in London and the South East.

They are also highly educated, with more than half (57 per cent) having a degree. They usually earn about £850 per week, which puts their earnings 41 per cent above the UK norm.

The report says that 39 per cent of specialists work in large firms (more than the working population as a whole), and have equal chances to work in a tech business or as an advisor in another one.

In the next ten years, Tech Partnership predicts the tech workforce will grow 28 per cent, ‘substantially outstripping the expected growth for the workforce as a whole’.

“The strong growth of tech employment in the UK sends a clear message to anyone considering career opportunities: there are a multitude of exciting openings for you. Tech employers are keen to welcome talented people, and particularly women, whether they join us as apprentices, graduates or via other routes,” says Tech Partnership board member Michel Van der Bel, MD of Microsoft UK and VP of Microsoft International.

“The Tech Partnership is working with schools, colleges and universities to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the strong demand for tech professionals, and that the UK can maintain and build on its position as a leading digital nation.”