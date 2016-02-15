Qualcomm announces new processors and more

American chip maker Qualcomm has recently announced a couple of new products, including three new processors, a modem and a platform for smartwatches.

The three new processors are the Snapdragon 625, 435 and 425. The company promises to deliver the latest ‘premium-tier user experience’, using custom-developed technology including camera, video, gaming and connectivity to a wider array of smartphones.

“We develop all of our processor technologies with scalability in mind, so that we can quickly and cost effectively accelerate the availability of premium tier capabilities within the rest of our portfolio of Snapdragon processors, making superior user experiences more accessible to a broader range of consumers,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

“This approach allows us to quickly expand our custom feature development, rapidly deploy compatible software across tiers, and enhance our ability to integrate application and connectivity solutions with leading user experiences to meet our customers’ needs at multiple price points quickly and effectively.”

The modem is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE, built on the 14nm FinFET process. It comes together with the Qualcomm RF Transceiver WTR5975. The company says this is the first commercially announced Gigabit Class LTE chipset, ‘designed to deliver fibre-like LTE Category 16 download speeds of up to 1Gbps’.

The platform for smartwatches is called Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear. It also comes with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip (SoC).

“LG and Qualcomm Technologies have led the wearable technology space with close collaboration over the last two years and have launched multiple smartwatches and kid watches,” said David Yoon, vice president, wearables, LG Electronics. “We are delighted about Qualcomm Technologies’ next generation wearable plans, are planning to extend our collaboration with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and look forward to launching new smartwatches and other wearable devices that bring new and innovative use cases to consumers later this year.”