Huawei announces MWC Matebook launch via Twitter

Huawei took many steps to grow as an international brand in 2015.

The company expanded its Honor line of phones and gained a lot of attention globally from the successful launch of the Nexus 6P. Now the company is planning to go up against the Microsoft Surface with its upcoming Matebook.

The Matebook will be a hybrid Windows device with a detachable keyboard and a stylus. Huawei is planning to reveal the device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year and the company's CEO has posted the event invite on Twitter.

From the invite alone, it appears that the company will be tailoring the device to meet the needs of business customers. “The new style of business” is scrawled across the top of the invite with the Matebook's stylus pictured prominently penning the words.

Stylus input is likely to be one of the main features of the device which makes sense considering how Microsoft's Surface comes packaged with a stylus and even Apple has decided to offer the option of writing with a stylus (the Apple Pencil) on its new iPad Pro.

We will be finding out a great deal more about Huawei's Matebook very soon as the device will be launched next week on 21 February at 2pm.

This is a big branching off point for the company and hopefully the Matebook will feature the same innovations and build quality that we have seen in the company's mobile phones.

