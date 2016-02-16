IBM shows new mainframe for mid-sized organisations

Today, IBM has announced a new mainframe, aiming to bring more security to mid-sized organisations, without slowing down system performance.

The new system is called IBM z13s, and it is built with hybrid cloud environments in mind. Its key features include improved security and an expanded partner ecosystem.

The mainframe has 'advanced cryptography features' built-in, allowing the hardware to do encryptions twice as fast. It can do that through what IBM calls a 'cryptographic and tamper-resistant hardware-accelerated cryptographic coprocessor cards'. Through this hardware, the z system improves the time required to do encryptions, allowing an easier encryption to high-volume clients.

It will also come pre-packed with IBM Security software, while Cyber Security Analytics are also on the offer. Among the new partners announced for z Systems are Blackridge Technology, Forcepoint and RSM Partners.

“Fast and secure transaction processing is core to the IBM mainframe, helping clients grow their digital business in a hybrid cloud environment,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president, IBM Systems. “With the new IBM z13s, clients no longer have to choose between security and performance. This speed of secure transactions, coupled with new analytics technology helping to detect malicious activity and integrated IBM Security offerings, will help mid-sized clients grow their organization with peace of mind.”

The system is not yet available for purchase, with IBM saying its planned availability will be March this year. Pricing is also unavailable at this point, but the company had said that terms will be 'flexible', tailoring each offer to the specific needs of the client.